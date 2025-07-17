Haridwar, Jul 17 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced that 251-foot-high saffron flags, which will be the tallest religious flags in the world, will be installed at the entry gates located on all the borders of the state.

The chief minister symbolically laid the foundation stone for the installation of ‘Dharma Dhwaj' on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar. It will be installed under the joint aegis of Shri Ganga Sabha, the managing body of Har Ki Pauri, the district administration and the Indian River Council.

The chief minister said that Uttarakhand is ‘Dev Bhoomi' and huge saffron flags will be installed on its borders to give a person a supernatural feeling as soon as he enters the state. ‘'The purpose of installing Dharma Dhwaj is that while entering the state, a person should have the feeling that he is entering Dev Bhoomi.''

He said that the first flag will be installed in Haridwar, the foundation stone of which has been laid symbolically. The chief minister added that the ‘Dharma Dhwaj' will be 251 feet high, which will be the highest religious flag in the world.

