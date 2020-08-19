Guwahati, Aug 18 (PTI) Six more coronavirus patients died and there were 2,534 new cases, taking the toll to 203 and tally to over 80,000 in Assam on Tuesday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The new fatalities include two persons each from Kamrup Rural and Cachar, while one person each died in Kamrup Metropolitan and Karimganj districts, Sarma said.

The 2,534 new infections took the total to 82,201. A total of 44,416 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 5.7 per cent, the minister said.

The new cases include 498 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 267 from Dibrugarh, 244 from Cachar and 145 from Kamrup Rural.

The total tests conducted has increased to 18,19,819 and the state is third after Delhi and Andhra Pradesh in the case of testing, Sarma said.

On Tuesday, 1,560 more patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 58,294.

Out of the total 82,201 cases, 203 have died, 23,701 are active patients, and three migrated out of the state.

Meanwhile, the Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner's office has been sealed till Sunday after two additional deputy commissioners of the district tested positive, an official said.

In Assam police, 3,005 people have tested positive so far and eight have died and 2,274 have already recovered, Additional Director General of police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

Addressing a press conference in the evening, Sarma said the Indian Council of Medical Research would conduct a sero-survey in Guwahati city soon.

He said plasma therapy had gained momentum and 368 patients have been given plasma treatment so far in the state. PTI

