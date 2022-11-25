Katra (J&K), Nov 25 (PTI) More than 1,600 delegates from across the country will attend the 25th national conference on e-governance, to be inaugurated by Union minister Jitendra Singh in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Saturday, officials said.

The two day-conference will focus on bringing citizens, industry and the government closer for speedy development, they said.

"The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), in association with the government of Jammu and Kashmir is going to organise the 25th national conference on e-governance (NCeG) from Saturday in Katra," DARPG Secretary V Srinivas told reporters here.

He said the conference will be inaugurated by Union minister Jitendra Singh.

He said delegates from central ministries and departments and 28 states and eight Union territories have confirmed their participation in the conference.

"More than 1,600 delegates are expected to attend the conference in Katra. An exhibition will also be organised during the event to showcase India's achievements in the field of e-governance, along with a wall of fame and photo exhibition on award winners," he said.

As November 26 is being celebrated as Constitution Day, the Preamble to the Constitution will be read out by all participants during the inaugural session of the conference.

The valedictory session will be presided over by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on November 27.

The chief minister of Haryana will be attending the valedictory session which will witness the launch of digital J&K initiatives and signing of MoUs by the Union territory government.

The national awards for e-governance will be presented under five categories to 18 e-governance initiatives at central, state and district levels, academic and research institutions and public sector undertaking, the DARPG secretary said.

He said digital innovation will play an important part in governance in the next decade to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

"This will necessitate conversations around topics and technologies which would shape digital governance in the future to enhance the delivery of government services to citizens," he said.

This conference will be a platform for discussion on some of these technologies by inviting distinguished speakers to share their knowledge and insights on the subject, the secretary said.

He further said the conference would provide considerable momentum to the e-governance initiatives across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir.

