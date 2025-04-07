Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 7 (ANI): In a significant boost to the anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, 26 Maoists--three of them carrying cash rewards--surrendered before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials in Dantewada on Monday.

The surrender took place at the District Reserve Guard (DRG) headquarters as part of the ongoing 'Lon Varratu' (Come Home) campaign, which aims to reintegrate former extremists into mainstream society.

The surrender was facilitated by the joint efforts of the district police, CRPF, and the state's special rehabilitation policy.

As part of the state government's new rehabilitation policy, each surrendered Maoist will receive Rs 50,000 in immediate assistance and access to a range of benefits, including skill development training and agricultural land.

The 'Lon Varratu' campaign has seen substantial success since its launch. So far, 953 Maoists--including 224 carrying cash rewards--have surrendered.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday highlighted a new initiative incentive announced by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Under this incentive, villages that achieve complete surrender of all Naxalites will be declared "Naxal-free" and rewarded with a Rs 1 crore development fund.

"Vishnu Deo Sai and Vijay Sharma have made an announcement that the village which makes every Naxalite surrender, will be declared Naxal-free and one crore rupees will be given as development fund," said Amit Shah while addressing a public meeting in Dantewada on Saturday.

Shah reaffirmed the government's commitment to rehabilitating those who surrender, stating, "If you join the mainstream, Government of India and the Chhattisgarh Government will ensure your full protection." (ANI)

