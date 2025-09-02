Munich [Germany], September 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was on a visit to Germany as part of his two-nation tour, on Tuesday announced that 26 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 7,020 crore were signed, which will aim to create over 15,000 new jobs in the state.

The Chief Minister concluded his visit to the 'TNRising Germany Investment Conclave' on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Stalin said, "The Germany leg of my overseas investment mission concludes on a strong note. At the #TNRising Germany Investment Conclave, 23 MoUs worth Rs. 3,819 crore were signed, set to generate over 9,000 jobs. Global leaders across renewable energy, automotive components and advanced R&D have chosen Tamil Nadu for their next phase of growth. In total, 26 MoUs worth Rs. 7,020 crore have been signed during the Germany visit, set to generate over 15,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu."

Earlier, speaking at the Tamil Nadu Rising Investors' Conference, M.K. Stalin said, "Just as Germany is the industrial backbone of Europe, Tamil Nadu is the industrial heartbeat of India. Tamil Nadu is India's Germany. Tamil Nadu is already home to over 60 German companies, including BMW, Daimler Mercedes-Benz, Schneider, Siemens, ZF, and Bosch. 'Made in Tamil Nadu' is emerging as a global mark of quality, just like 'Made in Germany'...I have not come here just to seek investments. I have come here to build a bridge between Germany and Tamil Nadu--uniting German precision with Tamil Nadu's potential, creating a strong trade link between Europe and Asia."

CM Stalin said that global leaders from sectors such as renewable energy, automotive components, and advanced research and development had selected Tamil Nadu for their next phase of growth.

A day earlier, the Chief Minister referred to the MoUs signed with German firms by his government and said the state is moving ahead as a centre of excellence, carrying the strength and vision to shape the global industry.

Stalin said that his visit had turned the spotlight on Tamil Nadu.

"Germany visit turns the spotlight on Tamil Nadu. MoUs signed with Knorr-Bremse, Nordex Group and ebm-papst, along with meaningful engagement with BMW leaders, reflect the world's growing confidence in our state. Tamil Nadu moves ahead as a centre of excellence, carrying strength, vision and the promise of shaping global industry," Stalin said in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu government inked "key MoUs" with German firms during Stalin's visit to the country with the MoUs entailing fresh investments worth over Rs 3,200 crore and having the potential to create nearly 6,000 new jobs in the state.

A state government release said that Munich-headquartered Knorr-Bremse, a world leader in braking systems, has announced a Rs 2,000 crore investment to establish a state-of-the-art facility in Tamil Nadu.

The plant will focus on railway doors and braking systems--marking the company's first major manufacturing investment in the state. The project is expected to generate 3,500 jobs and strengthen Tamil Nadu's growing ecosystem in railway components and advanced engineering.

The release stated that the Germany-based Nordex Group will expand its operations in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and create 2,500 new jobs. The company is one of the world's top wind turbine manufacturers.

This expansion reinforces Tamil Nadu's leadership in renewable energy manufacturing and green industrialisation, the release said. ebm-papst, a global leader in energy-efficient electric motors and air movement solutions, announced an expansion of both its Global Capability Centre (GCC) and manufacturing base in Tamil Nadu.

With a proposed investment of Rs 201 crore over the next five years, the project will create 250 jobs in HVAC, automotive, and industrial applications, the release said.

During his Germany visit, the Chief Minister also met senior executives of BMW Group. Discussions focused on Tamil Nadu's strong position in the automotive and EV sectors. The Chief Minister invited BMW to scale up its operations in the state. BMW leaders reaffirmed their long-term commitment to Tamil Nadu, citing the state's robust EV infrastructure and the company's established Indian footprint, the release said. (ANI)

