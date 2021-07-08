Ranchi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Thursday rescued 26 boys and girls of the state from various parts of Delhi where they had been trafficked, an official said here.

The children, most of whom were working as domestic help, were being brought back to Jharkhand.

Altogether 47 children of the state have been rescued from Delhi so far in July.

The official said that the state government's Integrated Rehabilitation-cum-Resource Centre in Delhi, with the help of local police, rescued the 26 children.

After they reach Jharkhand, they will get help from various state government schemes.

Earlier this month, 21 other children have also been rescued from Delhi and the national capital region. They were residents of Sahibganj, West Singhbhum, Gumla, Dhanbad, Simdega and Bokaro districts of Jharkhand, the official said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren recently said that his government has vowed to end the menaces of human trafficking and migrant workers' exploitation.

