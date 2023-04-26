Jaipur, Apr 26 (PTI) A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his home here, police said on Wednesday.

Shubham Dixit was a resident of Kagdiwada area. He took the extreme step on Tuesday, police said, adding that the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: From V Somanna and Jagdish Shettar to Ramesh Jarkiholi, List of Key Candidates of BJP, Congress, JDS and Their Constituencies.

The body was handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem on Wednesday, they said.

The room where Dixit was found hanging was searched in the presence of his relatives on Tuesday and nothing suspicious was found, police said.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court To Pronounce Order on Manish Sisodia Bail in ED Case on April 28.

However, the brother of the deceased brought a suicide note to the police station on Wednesday claiming that it was written by Dixit, they said.

It was alleged in the note that Dixit's manager at work was harassing him, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)