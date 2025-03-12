New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): A total of 2,601 Bangladeshi citizens have been apprehended at the India-Bangladesh border while attempting to enter Indian territory in the last 13 months, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai shared this information in a written reply, stating that these 2,601 Bangladeshis were apprehended between January 1, 2024, and January 31, 2025.

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: 2 Killed, 5 Injured as Bus Collides with Parked Truck in Dungarpur.

According to the data shared by the MoS, 176 Bangladeshi intruders were apprehended in January 2025, as the Border Security Force (BSF)--mandated to guard the India-Bangladesh border--remained steadfast in its mission to curb illegal activities along the border.

Reflecting on the past 12 months of 2024, the data shows the apprehension of 253 Bangladeshis in December, followed by 310 in November, 331 in October, 300 in September, 214 in August, 267 in July, and 247 in June--indicating fluctuations in illegal crossings from Bangladesh.

Also Read | 'Bhaang Pee Ke Aate Hain House Mein': After Spat With Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Alleges CM 'High on Cannabis' (Watch Video).

However, May 2024 recorded the lowest number of apprehensions at just 32. The figures stood at 91 in April, 118 in March, 124 in February, and 138 in January last year.

The MoS further stated that the government has strengthened Indo-Bangladesh border security through advanced surveillance, increased manpower, and technological integration. The measures include surveillance equipment such as Hand-Held Thermal Imagers (HHTI), Night Vision Devices (NVD), UAVs, CCTV/PTZ cameras, IR sensors, and the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) pilot in Dhubri (Assam).

"Operationally, continuous patrolling, nakas (checkpoints), observation posts, and joint operations with local police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are conducted along the border. Border areas are illuminated using floodlights and solar lights, while riverine areas are secured using boats and floating Border Out Posts (BOPs). Intelligence networks have also been reinforced to track touts, and border fencing has been upgraded with additional barriers in sensitive zones," the MoS stated.

He further highlighted that community engagement, including local meetings, deployment of dog squads, extensive vehicle patrolling, and 15 BSF-led Anti-Human Trafficking Units, further strengthens security efforts.

"The Border Security Force (BSF) engages with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at various levels as per the Joint India-Bangladesh Guidelines-1975. Additionally, a Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), signed in 2011 between BSF and BGB, facilitates meetings between BSF-BGB Nodal Officers," Rai added.

The MoS also informed the Rajya Sabha about various measures taken to enhance the BSF's effectiveness, such as establishing observation posts, increasing personnel, constructing border fencing, and installing floodlights along the border.

Other measures include deploying watercraft and boats, setting up floating Border Out Posts (BOPs) to dominate riverine areas, using advanced surveillance equipment such as HHTIs, NVDs, Twin Telescopes, and UAVs, upgrading intelligence setups, and improving coordination with state governments and intelligence agencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)