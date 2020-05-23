India News | 2,608 New Coronavirus Cases, 60 Deaths in Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 2,608 new coronavirus patients and 60 deaths on Saturday, the health department said.

The total number of cases in the state rose to 47,190 and the death toll reached 1,577, it said.

821 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 13,404.

So far, 3,48,026 persons have been tested in the state, the health department added.

