New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid tributes to the martyrs and homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and said the nation will always be grateful to the security personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai

"My heartfelt tributes to the martyrs and homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The nation will always be grateful for the bravery and sacrifice of the security forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty," Kovind tweeted.

