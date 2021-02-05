Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 2,628 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the case tally to 20,38,630, an official of the state health department said.

As many as 40 COVID-19 fatalities were recorded during the day which pushed the death toll to 51,255, he said.

As many as 16 of these deaths were from the past 48 hours, seven had taken place in the last week and remaining 17 had taken place before that but were reported now, the official said.

A total of 3,513 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the overall number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,52,187.

There are 33,936 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.76 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.51 per cent.

Mumbai city reported 415 new infections and four deaths on Friday. The total count of cases in Mumbai went up to 3,11,019 and the death toll to 11,384.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and satellite cities, reported 830 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 6,98,185 and the fatality count to 19,611.

Nashik division's COVID-19 case tally is 2,78,151 including 5,133 deaths.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,03,643 and death toll at 11,646.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,18,209 cases and 4,021 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 75,366 and death count at 2,003.

Latur division has reported 82,882 cases until now and 2,476 fatalities.

Akola division has reported 73,087 cases while 1,610 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 2,08,957 infections and 4,670 fatalities so far, the official informed.

As many as 54,072 new coronavirus tests were carried out on Friday, taking the test tally in the state to 1,48,75,633.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,38,630, New cases: 2,628, Death toll: 51,255, Discharged: 19,52,187, Active cases: 33,936, People tested so far: 1,48,75,633.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)