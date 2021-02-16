Ahmedabad, Feb 16 (PTI) Gujarat reported 263 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its case tally to 2,65,756, the state health department said.

With one new death, COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 4,402, it said.

At the same time, 271 patients were discharged, increasing the number of recovered cases to 2,59,655.

Gujarat's recovery rate now stands at 97.7 per cent.

There are 1,699 active cases, with 30 patients being on ventilators, the department added.

As many as 5,293 persons were vaccinated for COVID-19 across 355 booths in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the total of those who have received the first dose to 8,01,912.

Ahmedabad district on Tuesday reported the highest number of 56 new cases, followed by Vadodara at 53, Surat 49, Rajkot 32, Gandhinagar 10, Gir Somnath and Mahisagar seven each, Kutch six, Bharuch, Jamnagar and Panchmahal five each, Kheda, Junagadh and Mahisagar four each.

The only COVID-19 death was reported in Ahmedabad.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, no new cases or recoveries were reported.

There are two active cases in the UT, which has so far reported 3,372 COVID-19 cases, 3,368 recoveries and two deaths, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,65,756, new cases 263, death toll 4,402, discharged 2,59,655, active cases 1,699, people tested so far - figures not released.

