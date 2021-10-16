Bengaluru, Oct 16 (PTI) Karnataka on Saturday added 264 fresh cases and six fatalities, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,83,133 and 37,937, the health department said.

The day also saw 421 people being discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,35,659.

Active cases stood at 9,508, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 121 cases and three deaths, it said.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including 34 in Dakshina Kannada, 21 in Mysuru, 16 in Hassan, 12 in Kodagu and 10 in Udupi.

One death each was reported in Gadag, Mysuru and Udupi.

Bagalkote, Ballari, Belagavi, Bidar, Chitradurga, Davangere, Dharwad, Koppal and Vijayapura reported zero infections and zero COVID-19 related deaths.

Twenty-seven districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.43 per cent and the case fatality rate was 2.27 per cent.

A total of 60,141 samples were tested today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.93 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.08 crore, with 2,03,951 people being inoculated on Saturday, it said.

