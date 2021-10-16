New Delhi, October 16: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 online application has started from today, October 16. Candidates qualifying JEE Advanced 2021 can register for the online JoSAA counselling before October 21. This means online registrations have been opened for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). These admissions are done through the JoSSA online counselling and seat allocation process.

Candidates have to visit the official website at josaa.nic.in and register themselves The seat matrix for all institutes has been released on the website. “Candidates are advised to install "Sandes" mobile app on your smart phone with registered mobile number to get all counselling-related OTP, messages and letters,” read a statement on the JoSAA website.

JoSAA counselling 2021 registration: How to Apply

Candidates have to visit the JoSAA official website josaa.nic.in Click on the direct link to complete the JoSAA registration. Now enter all the details in the required fields and complete the JoSAA 2021 choice filling. Check the details and lock all the choices filled in the JoSAA registration form.

Candidates can login at the JoSAA website josaa.nic.in with JEE Main 2021 and JEE Advanced 2021 credentials and register with the details required After the registration, students have to select and confirm the colleges, or institutions and courses from the list of available options. Candidates will be required to submit documents and confirm the seat by paying the required fee.

