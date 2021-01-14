New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The first batch of 26,500 doses of 'Covishield' vaccines developed by Serum Institute of India reached Nagaland on Thursday, Health and Family Welfare Minister of state S Pangnyu Phom said.

The first batch of vaccine doses for the coronavirus has been shipped to different States in India on the orders of the Central government.

Nagaland had received 26,500 doses of 'Covishield' vaccines from central government. The state will join the nation in rolling out the first phase on January 16, Phom added.

The vaccines will be transported to the districts under security protection. Health care workers and frontline workers shall be the first to receive the vaccine, he further said.

The Health Minister informed that a total number of 32 positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected on January 14. Which took the active cases in the state to 124, he said. With this Nagaland has recorded 12,035 positive cases so far and a total of 11, 685 has been recovered, he further said.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry said that the initial procurement of 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines have been allocated to all States and Union Territories according to the proportion of their healthcare workers' database.(ANI)

