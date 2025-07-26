Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, paid tribute at the National War Memorial to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War.

Earlier today, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, paid heartfelt tribute to the brave Indian soldiers at the commemorative event held in Drass, Kargil, where the two leaders joined locals and students in a padyatra, symbolising national pride and collective remembrance.

With Indian flags held high, the atmosphere reverberated with chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai." The padyatra witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and local residents, who walked together to honour the courage and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

A cultural tribute was also part of the event, where students dressed in traditional attire took to the stage to perform. During the padyatra, students emotionally rendered the patriotic song "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon," moving many in the crowd.

Family members of Kargil War martyrs were also present and paid their respects at the Kargil War Memorial. Many were seen clicking pictures and spending moments near the names of the fallen heroes etched in stone.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas and remembered the sacrifices of the jawans, who fought in the Kargil War with courage and valour. PM Modi said that sacrifices made by the jawans will continue to inspire every generation.

"Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valour of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation's pride. Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation," PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday also extended her greetings on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolises the extraordinary valour, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens," the President posted on X.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistani intruders in the 1999 Kargil conflict. The day serves as a reminder of the sacrifice and unyielding spirit of the Indian Armed Forces. (ANI)

