Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 10 (ANI): As many as 27 militants belonging to various proscribed groups laid down arms before Tripura police to join mainstream life last year, the Tripura Police's Annual Press Communique said.

According to Police's Annual Press Communique, apart from that, one militant was killed during a fierce gunfight between the police personnel and extremists at the Manikpur area under Tripura's Dhalai district.

"During the year 2021, one extremist has been killed in an encounter under Manikpur PS in Dhalai district. On the other hand, Nine National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) (PD) cadres, 17 NLFT(BM) cadres, and one militant of the KYKL extremist group have surrendered," the statement said.

"They have deposited four pistols, 22 pistols, one revolver, one grenade, and some live rounds including Rs 15,14,900 Indian currency and 20,000 Bangladesh currency," the statement added.

The police press statement also mentioned how cybercrime has emerged as a new and challenging dimension of crime.

"Tripura Police has done a commendable job in dealing with cybercrime cases. A new cybercrime website has been launched to facilitate the people for lodging complaints related to cybercrime at the earliest," it said in a statement.

Due to this initiative, a total of Rs 23.96 lakh of defrauded amount has been put on hold by banks found in the accounts of cybercriminals.

The police department also shared the details of seizures made as a part of "Nasha Mukti Abhiyan".

In total 37,313 kgs dry ganja, 17,3,2.89 bottles of banned cough syrup, 13,02259 contraband tablets, and 3.475 kgs of Heroin had been seized through several operations and raids across the year.

In connection with these seizures, altogether 326 cases were registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in which 465 accused persons had been detained.

A total of 10 drug traffickers were also detained under the NDPS Act-1988 during the year 2021, the press statement added. (ANI)

