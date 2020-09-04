Surat, Sep 4 (PTI) The Surat district of Gujarat has recorded 271 new coronavirus cases since previous evening, taking the tally of cases to 22,033, the Gujarat Health Department said on Friday.

The tally in the Surat district is the second biggest in Gujarat after Ahmedabad, where 32,184 cases of infection have been reported so far.

But Surat remains the worst-affected district in terms of fresh cases for quite some time.

On Friday it again recorded the highest spike in cases in Gujarat.

181 new cases were from Surat city while 90 cases were from rural parts of the district, the official release said.

While two persons from the city died in the last 24 hours, one death was reported from the villages, taking the death toll in the district to 833.

A total of 339 persons in the district, highest in Gujarat, were given discharge in the last 24 hours.

