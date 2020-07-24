Dehradun, Jul 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of cases in Uttarakhand rose to 5,717 on Friday with 272 more people getting infected in a day, while the death toll climbed to 62 with two more deaths.

Two men, in their 40s, who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at AIIMS, Rishikesh, a state health department bulletin said.

Also Read | No State-Wide Lockdown in Kerala For Now, Says Pinarayi Vijayan After All-Party Meet on COVID-19.

Udham Singh Nagar district reported the highest number of 90 new cases, Nainital 77, Almora 31, Dehradun 30, Haridwar 29, Champawat 11, Pithoragarh 2, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi one each.

With the addition of the new cases, Uttarakhand's tally of COVID-19 rose to 5,717 out of which 3,441 have recovered, 38 have migrated out of the state and 62 have died, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Tweets 'Rajasthan Must Call Assembly Session': Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

The number of active cases stood at 2176, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)