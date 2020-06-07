India News | 28 More Test Positive for Corona in Buladshahr, Tally Reaches 20

Bulandshahr, Jun 7 (PTI) With 28 more people testing positive for COVID-19 here, the tally of infected patients in the district rose to 20 on Sunday, an official said.

Out of the 28 new positive cases in the district, 25 are from Sikandrabad town, two from Gulaothi and one from Khurja, he said.

Twenty-five cases from Sikandrabad included three of health workers and one of the Sikandrabad's Civil Hospital medical superintendent's son, the official added.

