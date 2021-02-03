Ahmedabad, Feb 3 (PTI) With 283 new COVID-19 cases being reported on Wednesday, Gujarat's tally of cases rose to 2,62,406, the state health department said.

Two fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,391, it said.

The number of recovered cases increased to 2,55,059 with 528 more patients getting discharged.

With this, the state's recovery rate further improved to 97.20 per cent. The number of active cases fell below the 3,000-mark to 2,956, with 28 patients being on ventilator.

The health department also informed that on Wednesday, 27,065 persons were vaccinated for COVID-19, taking the total of people who have received the vaccine jab so far to 4,19,519.

Vadodara district reported 70 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad at 52, Rajkot 41 and Surat 38.

Three districts have zero active cases.

Junagadh district reported 11 new cases, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar seven each, Panchmahal six, Anand and Banaskantha five each and Kutch, Morbi and Narmada four each.

One COVID-19 death each was reported in Ahmedabad and Rajkot.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, no new cases or recoveries were reported. The UT has reported 3,370 COVID-19 cases, with 3,363 patients getting discharged so far, health department officials said.

Daman has zero active cases, while Diu and DNH have two and three active cases, respectively.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,62,406, new cases 283, death toll 4,391, discharged 2,55,059, active cases 2,956, people tested so far - figures not released.

