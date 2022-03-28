Amaravati, Mar 28 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh registered 29 fresh cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Monday.

A bulletin said 50 people recovered from the infection.

The total positive cases rose to 23,19,504, recoveries to 23,04,428 and death toll was 14,730 with no fatalities today.

The active cases decreased to 346, the bulletin added.

Anantapuramu district reported 10 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Six districts did not report any fresh case while six others added between one and seven new cases each to the tally. East Godavari is now the only district with over 100 active cases. The remaining 12 districts have between one and 93 active cases each.

