Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) Haryana on Friday reported 29 more fatalities linked to the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 2,345, while 2,135 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,28,746, according to a bulletin.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, the fatalities included five from Faridabad and four each from Gurugram and Rohtak districts and three each from Hisar and Fatehabad districts.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (698), Faridabad (468), Hisar (157) and Rohtak (104).

Haryana has an active case count of 20,400 and COVID-19 recovery rate of 90.06 per cent. PTI SUN VSD

