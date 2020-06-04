India News | 291 New Coronavirus Patients Found in Ahmedabad, 28 Deaths

Ahmedabad, Jun 4 (PTI) With 291 new coronavirus patients found since previous evening, the number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat reached 13,354 on Thursday.

Out of 33 coronavirus patients who died in Gujarat during this period, 28 patients died in different hospitals in Ahmedabad city alone, said a statement by Health Department.

At the same time, out of 455 patients who were discharged from hospitals across Gujarat during the day, 296 were from Ahmedabad.

The district accounts for 938 of 1,155 COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat so far.

262 positive cases were recorded in Ahmedabad city in the last 24 hours while 29 patients were found in rural areas of Ahmedabad district.

Thirteen residents of Mithapur village of Bavla taluka were found to have contracted the virus on Thursday and admitted to hospital, said the release.

Of the total 13,354 cases registered in Ahmedabad district so far, as many as 13,052 were from the city.

