Amaravati, Oct 19 (PTI): Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 tally rose to 7,86,050 on Monday as 2,918 new cases were added, but the number of active cases reduced to just about 35,000.

The latest bulletin said 4,303 patients also got cured in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 7,44,532.

The overall toll increased to 6,453 after 24 more casualties were reported in 24 hours.

East Godavari district reported the highest of 468 fresh cases and Vizianagaram the lowest at 44.

Kadapa became the 10th district in the state to cross the 50,000 cases mark after it added 155 in 24 hours.

However, it has only 2,620 active cases now.

Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts reported four fresh fatalities each, while Kadapa saw three more deaths.

