New Delhi, October 19: Australia will be participating in Malabar 2020 said the Defence Ministry on Monday. It added that the exercise has been planned on a 'non-contact-at sea' format and it will "strengthen the coordination between the Navies of the participating countries." The inclusion of Australia in the Malabar 2020 was discussed at the Quad foreign ministers meet in Tokyo early this month. Fukushima Nuclear Plant: Japan to Release 1.23 Million Tonne Contaminated Water into Sea, Here's All About It.

The Malabar 2020 exercise is expected to be conducted in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea later this year. With this exercise, India seeks to increase cooperation with other countries in the maritime security domain and increased defence cooperation with Australia. Defence Ministry said, "The participants of Exercise Malabar 2020 are engaging to enhance safety and security in the maritime domain. They collectively support free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific and remain committed to a rules-based international order." Chinese PLA Soldier Wang Ya Long Held by Security Forces in Demchok Area of Ladakh, to Be Returned to Chinese Officials at Chushul-Moldo Meeting Point, Says Indian Army.

Australia had earlier asked to participate in the exercise in 2017, however, India was reluctant to accept its membership. Malabar exercise is a yearly trilateral naval exercise including India, Japan, and the USA. It was started in 1992, with India and the USA as the permanent members. Japan joined in 1995.

