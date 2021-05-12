New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) A total of 294 military nursing service (MNS) officers were being mobilised for the four newly-raised COVID-19 hospitals of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of health workers, vaccines, oxygen, drugs and beds.

"The MNS officers are deployed at various armed forces hospitals to provide medical care to the COVID-19 patients," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"Two hundred and ninety-four MNS Officers are being mobilised for the newly-raised COVID-19 hospitals by DRDO at Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Varanasi and Patna," it added.

India saw a record rise in COVID-19 deaths with 4,205 fresh fatalities taking the country's death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,33,40,938.

