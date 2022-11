New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) India saw a single day rise of 294 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 4,46,69,715 on Tuesday, while the active cases have declined to 6,209, the health ministry said.

The toll climbed to 5,30,591 with five fatalities reconciled by Kerala, according to data.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Forces Girl To Engrave His Name on Her Private Parts With Blade; Arrested.

The active cases comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry stated.

A decrease of 193 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also Read | Layoffs Season: Why Meta, Twitter, Amazon, Other Tech Companies Laying Off Employees All At Once and Why Experts Believe the Worst Is Yet To Come.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,32,915, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The ministry said 219.87 crore doses of Covid vaccines had been administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)