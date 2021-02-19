Bhopal, Feb 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 297 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of cases in the state to 2,58,871.

Two fatalities - one in Damoh and another in Gwalior -- pushed the death toll to 3,846, the state Health department said.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 20 of 52 districts.

A total of 250 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 2,53,071, the department said.

With 126 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 58,490, while that of Bhopal rose to 43,530 with addition of 68 cases.

Indore has so far reported 927 deaths and Bhopal 618.

Bhopal is now left with 522 active cases while Indore has 483 such cases.

With 14,910 new tests, the total number of samples tested for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 56.47 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,58,871, new cases 297, death toll 3,846, recovered 2,53,071, active cases 1,954, number of tests so far 56,47,841.

