Chandigarh, Jul 6 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the AAP dispensation in the state has so far given government jobs to 29,946 youths.

It was a record as none of the state governments across the country has given so many jobs to youths in the first year, he claimed.

Also Read | June 2023 Was the Hottest on Record, EU Climate Body Finds.

Addressing a gathering after handing over appointment letters to 252 candidates in health and family welfare, power and medical research departments, Mann said youths should feel proud of becoming members of the state government working untiringly for creating a new Punjab.

The recruitment drive has been carried out based on merit and jobs are being given only to deserving and needy candidates, the chief minister said.

Also Read | Defamation Case: Gujarat High Court To Pronounce Verdict on Rahul Gandhi's Plea Against Conviction on June 7.

Slamming leaders of rival political parties, Mann said those who lived in palatial houses during their days in power have been ousted from the political scene of the state as they never bothered about the wellbeing of the common people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)