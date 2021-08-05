Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): On the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, there has been a phenomenal change in Jammu and Kashmir on ground level.

Today is 5th August 2021. On the same date a couple of years back, the Government of India abrogated Article 370 and 35A, converting Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh into two separate Union Territories.

With this move, the government aimed to develop the entire Jammu and Kashmir region, including Ladakh. By creating sources of employment, improving the Tourism sector and investments in the Industrial sector, the government aimed to strengthen the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Development was happening on a fast rate before Covid came but now it has again gained momentum. Though an elected government has not been formed, we still hope that when it comes, it will provide various amenities to the people and reduce unemployment," said Mohamad Ibrahim, a travel operator.

"Tourism sector is flourishing. Tourists have started arriving post-COVID second wave. The overall development is happening on the ground level, though Covid disrupted both tourism and development. Formation of an elected government would be really good for everyone," said Amit Kumar, a local.

"I hope more development will happen after the formation of a government. Tourism has improved and the inflow of tourists have increased," said Tariq Ahmad, a houseboat owner.

Recent improvements in the Covid situation may pave the way for the completion or start of various pending developmental works and projects.

Since, 2019 the government has been making efforts to cover crucial sectors like education, healthcare, employment generation, tourism, and industrial growth. The administration is also establishing institutions to provide quality education to Kashmiri children, the government has launched at least 50 new educational institutions offering 25,000 seats to students.

Earlier, article 370 and 35A deprived people of the benefits from the Indian government and several progressive schemes, for example, the reservation laws important for uplifting the weaker section of the society were not applicable in J-K.

The Centre had abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019. (ANI)

