New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The 2nd National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Heads of States and Union Territories (UTs) concluded on Wednesday in New Delhi, with participating States and UTs reaffirming their commitment to effectively combating drug abuse and achieving a drug-free India by 2047, the release said.

The two-day conference, held under the theme "United Resolve, Shared Responsibility", was inaugurated on September 16 by the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah.

The conference organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was attended by ANTF Heads of 36 States and Union Territories, apart from stakeholders from other government departments.

After the inspiring inaugural address by the Home Minister, four technical sessions were held on the current status and future roadmap of the Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) to achieve the vision of a Drug-Free Bharat by 2047, along with the effective utilisation of the NCORD mechanism.

During the deliberations, along with a whole-of-government approach, emphasis was laid on the need for States and UTs to undertake detailed hotspot mapping ranging from areas of illicit cultivation to urban ghettos to enable targeted interventions.

Focus was also given on connecting street-level narcotics incidents with transnational syndicates, with special attention on coastal and maritime trafficking routes. The conference also delved into the important aspect of demand and harm reduction with panellists from various areas of work in this field.

The second day of the conference focused on strengthening international and inter-agency coordination in narcotics cases, with detailed deliberations on cooperation with INTERPOL and foreign agencies, deportation of fugitives, and the legal and operational frameworks for handling narcotics offenders.

A dedicated session was also organised on the PITNDPS Act, with particular emphasis on mapping narcotics financial networks and the growing importance of financial intelligence (FI) in NDPS investigations. The conference also explored the effective use of digital databases and forensics in drug-related investigations and the issue of diversion of pharmaceutical drugs, especially prescription drugs, for non-medical use.

In this two-day event, best practices adopted by various states in combating the drug menace, showcasing innovative and multi-pronged approaches that integrate technology, inter-agency coordination, and community engagement, were also highlighted.

In his valedictory address, Anurag Garg, DG, NCB, underlined the need to move from individual seizures and emphasised the need to investigate the backward and forward linkages to break the backbone of drug trafficking cartels. He also urged the use of financial investigations, mobile forensics, the NIDAAN Portal, and effectively applying the provisions of the PITNDPS Act.

Anurag Garg also highlighted the involvement of all stakeholders to come together and share intelligence and investigation inputs, especially about narco-offenders in foreign countries, by using available platforms of multi-agency co-ordination meetings. He further added that every ANTF should identify ten cases under investigation and monitor them to ensure a 360-degree investigation. At the same time, he emphasised the need for state agencies to refer appropriate cases to central agencies like NCB for probing complex interstate linkages and foreign linkages, NIA for probing narco terrorism, and ED for probing money laundering.

The DG said every ANTF must have a dedicated cell of experts to deal with the challenges arising out of the use of darknet markets and cryptocurrency in drug trafficking.

Quoting Union Home Minister, Anurag Garg called upon adopting a sensitive approach to deal with the issue related to the drug menace in the country, saying ANTFs and all other stakeholders should take it as a mission to save our youth from the scourge, which may otherwise hollow out our society.

He also urged for a collective and strategic unified action across the Centre and States to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Drug-Free India by 2047. (ANI)

