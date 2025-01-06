Palghar, January 6: A tremor of 3.7 magnitude jolted Maharashtra's Palghar district early Monday morning, officials said. There was no report of any casualty or property damage, they said.

The tremor was recorded at 4.35 am in Dahanu taluka, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said citing an official report. Earthquake in Maharashtra: Two Quake Tremors of 3.5 and 3.3 on Richter Scale Hit Palghar, No Casualty Reported.

People in Bordi, Dapchari and Talasari areas of the taluka felt the tremor early in the morning, he said. The district has experienced occasional tremors in the past.

