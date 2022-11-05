New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly extorting a 45-year-old man after forcefully shooting his nude video in northeast Delhi, police said.

The accused have been identified as Amir Iqbal (52), a resident of Jamia Nagar, Mohammad Ashraf (50), a resident of Sonia Vihar and Firoj (30), a resident of Laxmi Nagar, they said.

The case was registered on Friday.

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who is in the business of timber, frequently visits Delhi in connection with his trade.

For the last three to four months, he had been receiving constant calls from a woman, asking him to meet in connection with the business, police said.

When he met her she told him that she is a widow and mother of three children and requested him for a job. She also introduced him to one of her relatives, they said.

On October 28, she insisted he meets her. Even her relative reached Kardampuri and took him in an auto-rickshaw to Lalita Park, Laxmi Nagar in an office premise where the woman was already present, a senior police officer said.

When he entered the office, two women started removing his clothes, when he resisted, they threatened to create a ruckus. Meanwhile, six to seven people also reached there, the officer said.

They introduced themselves as policemen and started shooting videos of them. They thrashed him and took all his cash. One of them, portraying himself as an inspector, demanded Rs 20 lakh in lieu of videos at gunpoint, the officer said.

Later, they shot his intimate and nude videos with the woman by putting him under pressure. He was forced to tell on camera that he had taken a loan of Rs 20 lakh from them and will return it in two instalments. He was released after he assured them of paying the money, police said.

On Friday, he reached Jyoti Nagar police station and narrated the incident.

On his complaint, a case was registered. Several raids were conducted at different places and three persons were arrested on Saturday. A car used in the crime has also been seized, the officer said.

On Friday, another complaint of extortion by a woman, along with her associates, was received in Khajuri Khas police station where the complainant reported that he had been extorted for an amount of Rs 10 lakh and the extortionist further demanded Rs one crore, police said.

In his complaint, the victim stated that he is in the business of hardware and 2020 he came in contact with a woman, they said.

Initially, everything was smooth but later the women started demanding money.

So far, the victim had paid around Rs 10,00,000 and now she was threatening him to pay Rs one crore or register his property in her name, they said.

She, along with her associates, had forcefully taken a cheque for Rs one crore duly signed by him, police said.

A case was registered on Friday and an investigation was taken up. On the basis of bank details and other relevant evidences, the 22-year-old woman, a resident of West Karawal Nagar, has been apprehended, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

