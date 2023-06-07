Sikar, Jun 6 (PTI) Three men, including a BSF personnel, were arrested for allegedly firing at the vehicle of a vigilance team of the electricity department in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Ajitgarh area on Monday night, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Crying for Help as Man Forcefully Conducts Marriage Rituals in Jaisalmer; Video Surfaces.

Four drunken men stopped the vehicle of a vigilance team of the electricity department in Ajitgarh on Monday night and had an argument with them, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Karan Sharma.

Since the accused were under the influence of alcohol, the electricity department team left the spot to avoid further escalation. The accused then chased their vehicle and opened fire at it. A bullet hit a technical helper in the arm, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Thanks US Speaker Kevin McCarthy for Inviting Him To Address Joint Meeting of Congress on June 22.

The team's driver turned the vehicle towards the police station and sought help. The police immediately started searching for the accused and identified one of them as Vikram Gurjar, the SP said.

The police reached his house early on Tuesday morning and found the other three accused -- Surendra Gurjar, Sachin Rawat and Kanaram Gurjar -- there. Vikram Gurjar is on the run, he said.

They were taken to the police station but they could not be questioned as they were still under the influence of alcohol. They were questioned later in the day, he added.

"Surendra Gurjar said he is a Border Security Force personnel and is currently on deputation with the National Security Guard in Manesar. He had come here on leave on June 2. He had opened fire from his licensed revolver," Sharma said.

The officer said the accused had also assaulted a man a few days back and the injured had lodged a police complaint in the matter.

During questioning, the accused confessed to having assaulted the man, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)