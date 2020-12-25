Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 25 (ANI): Three border fencing workers who were kidnapped by suspected National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) cadres have been released on Thursday.

"They (fencing workers) were taken to Bangladesh. Tremendous pressure from Bangladesh security forces compelled militants to release the workers," Director General Police VS Yadav told reporters here.

Meanwhile, four NLFT cadres surrendered before the DGP at police headquarters in Agartala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)