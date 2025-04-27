Bhubaneswar, Apr 27 (PTI) Three boys allegedly drowned in a pond in Odisha's Nayagarh district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Godibida village in Daspalla block. The boys were bathing in the village pond after attending a wedding when the incident happened, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: 2 Kids Die, 800 Shanties Gutted as Massive Blaze Engulfs Jhuggi Cluster in Rohini Sector 17 (Watch Videos).

Locals rescued the boys and took them to the Daspalla hospital where a doctor declared them brought dead.

The deceased were identified as Umakant Nayak (11), Ritesh Pradhan (11) and Subham Khilari (9), police said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Government Begins Process To Fill 42 Key Posts, Chairman and Members' Appointments Likely To Be Announced Soon.

In a similar incident, a 14-year-old boy drowned while bathing in the Kathajodi river near Khannagar in Cuttack.

The deceased was identified as Suryakanta Majhi, police said.

Locals and fire service personnel rescued him and took him to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

In another incident, a four-year-old boy was killed, and his parents and uncle were injured after their motorcycle hit a dumper on the Patnagarh-Gaisilet Road in Bolangir district, police said.

The boy was seated on the fuel tank of the motorcycle, while his uncle was riding it, and his parents were seated behind.

The boy died on the spot. The other three persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)