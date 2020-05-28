India News | 3 Children Die at Construction Site in Patna, Rs 4 Lakh Ex-gratia Announced for Victims' Kin

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 28 (ANI): Three children lost their lives after a slab fell on them at a construction site on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg here on Wednesday.

Patna District Magistrate Ravi Kumar announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be given to the families of the victims.

"Three children died after a slab fell on them at a construction site on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg in Patna. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be given to the families of the victims," Kumar said.

Upendra Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, said that action will be taken against the guilty. (ANI)

