Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) Three cows and four calves being smuggled in a pickup jeep were rescued in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Laxmangarh area of Alwar late on Monday night. The three smugglers managed to flee the spot, they said.

Following a tip-off about the smuggling of cows, barricading was done near Maujpur. However, the jeep carrying the cattle broke the barricade and policemen chased it. The accused fled leaving behind the vehicle, Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said.

There were eight cows and calves in the jeep. One of the calves was found dead. The rescued animals were shifted to a cow shelter, the police said.

One of the accused has been identified as Rakmuddin. A case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused, they said.

