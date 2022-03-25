Gurugram, Mar 24 (PTI) In an effort to enhance road safety at one of the critical traffic intersections in the city, a traffic trial will be held at Rajeev Chowk here from March 26 to 28, officials said.

On these three days, dedicated autorickshaw stands will be created and lane streamlining will be taken up to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and avoidance of dangerous crossovers, they said, adding that the initiative is also expected to enhance pedestrian safety.

The trial, to be led by NGO TRAX Road Safety, will be implemented by the Gurugram Traffic Police and Road Safety Organisation, Gurugram.

"We are taking one intersection at a time, reviewing problems there and rectifying them to see if it works to reduce congestion and enhance safety. This time, we have Rajiv Chowk, where haphazard auto parking is an issue", Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravinder Tomar said.

Police in Gurugram had last week conducted a similar experiment for three days at Shankar Chowk, which proved to be successful, the police said.

