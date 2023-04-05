Goalpara (Assam) [India], April 5 (ANI): At least three people were killed and two others injured after a four-wheeler in which they were travelling met with an accident in Assam's Goalpara district in the early hours, on Wednesday.

The incident took place on National Highway 17 near the Fafal area under Dudhnoi police station in Goalpara district when the four-wheeler hit the backside of a truck.

A police officer of Goalpara district said that three people including the driver of the car died on the spot while two others including a minor girl are injured.

The deceased have been identified as Anarul Islam, Nur Islam and Biki Baishya.

"The injured persons were rushed to a hospital. The car was coming from Guwahati towards Dhubri," the police officer said.

The truck fled from the spot after the accident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

