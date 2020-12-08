Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Three people were killed and five others sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck in Shahabad late on Monday night.

The passengers in the car were returning from Lucknow to Shahjahanpur after attending a wedding.

"Eight people were travelling in the car out of which three died in the accident. The injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway," said Kapil Dev Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Western Hardoi. (ANI)

