Kota (Rajasthan), Jan 13 (PTI) Three home guards of the forest team were injured allegedly in an attack by 15-20 villagers in the Baran district on Friday afternoon, officials said.

A tractor trolley, seized for alleged illegal sand mining in the Parvati river bed, was also freed in the attack which took place under the Bapcha police station area.

Police lodged a case against three identified and 17-20 others under various sections of the IPC on Friday evening and began investigation.

Around 15-20 villagers attacked the forest team on the way near the Allapura village when it was heading to its office with a tractor-trolley seized for alleged illegal sand mining in the Uchavad village. The villagers freed the tractor-trolley, ASI and investigating officer of the case Narendra Kumar said.

Three home guards in the forest team, identified as Jitendra Singh, Ramavtar and Ramswroop Sen sustained minor injuries in the attack, he added.

Police lodged a case against Raghuveer Dhakad, Devkishan and Ramkishan Kishan under sections 143, 341, 332, 353 of the IPC and began investigation, the ASI said, adding the tractor-trolley was later seized by the forest team after the villagers left it abandoned.

