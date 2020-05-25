India News | 3 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Tripura; Count Rises to 194

Agartala, May 25 (PTI) Three more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Tripura, taking the virus count in the state to 194, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said.

All the three new patients had recently returned to the state from Delhi by the Rajdhani Express, he said.

Deb tweeted late on Sunday evening: "991 samples have been tested today in Tripura for COVID-19. Among them 3 persons found COVID19 positive. All of them have returned from Delhi by Rajdhani Express."

Of the 194 patients, 165 have recovered and were discharged from the state-run G B Pant Hospital here while 29 people are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, senior minister and Cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath on Monday said, "We are testing the swabs of 4,863 people per 10 lakh population. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 86.39 per cent, the highest in the country."

