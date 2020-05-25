Manoj Tiwari Issues Clarification on Allegations of Violating COVID-19 Lockdown And Social Distancing, Says, 'MHA Permitted Opening of Stadiums, All Norms Were Followed While Playing Cricket'

BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, May 25: North East Delhi MP and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari was pictured flouting lockdown and social distancing norms. The Delhi BJP chief played a game of cricket at Sheikhpura Unique Cricket Stadium in Sonipat, Haryana, at a time when Delhi-Haryana borders are sealed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus lockdown. Reacting to the development, Tiwari said that "All norms were followed". Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP Chief, Violates Lockdown Rules, Reaches Sonipat to Play Cricket; Check Videos And See Pics.

"I have always followed social distancing, lockdown norms. MHA permitted opening of stadiums without spectators. Based on that, I went there and played. All norms were followed," Tiwari said on allegations of violating government rules of COVID-19 lockdown. Delhi-Haryana Borders Must be Opened For Those Engaged in Essential Services, Orders High Court.

ANI Tweet:

I have always followed social distancing, lockdown norms. MHA permitted opening of stadiums without spectators. Based on that, I went there and played. All norms were followed: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on allegations of violating govt rules of #COVID19 lockdown. https://t.co/IPhYib0GKi pic.twitter.com/LWdYEHtfAx — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Manoj Tiwari plays cricket amid coronavirus lockdown:

According to reports, Tiwari flouted lockdown rules and reached Sonipat to play cricket. The Member of Parliament was also seen singing, posing for selfies without wearing a face mask. This incident has brought functioning of Sonipat administration into question.

Meanwhile, the centre had allowed the opening of sports complexes in the fourth phase of lockdown with certain restrictions such as all sporting activities should be conducted behind closed doors,