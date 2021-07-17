Deoria (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Three girls drowned in a pond here after their boat overturned while they were taking selfies, a senior government official said on Saturday.

The girls were in the 8-12 age group.

Seven girls went for a boat ride in Mahadev Taal under Bhaluani police station area on Friday evening. They were clicking selfies when the boat overturned, District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said.

While four girls somehow managed to save themselves, three drowned. One of the four girls who survived was admitted to the Gorakhpur Medical College in a serious condition, he said.

The boatman also managed to swim to safety, Niranjan said.

The families of the deceased will be provided government compensation according to the norms, he said.

