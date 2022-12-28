Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], December 28 (ANI): Three persons have been arrested after a video of burning pages of Hindu scripture went viral, said police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Narpat Singh said the incident occurred after an initiation ceremony into Buddhism was held on December 25.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Woman Booked for Assaulting Housemaid at Cleo County Society, Blames Domestic Help of Stealing and Adding Sleeping Pills in Meals (Watch Video).

The arrests were made on Tuesday, said the ASP on the basis of a case registered.

"Three people were arrested after a video of burning some pages of Hindu religious scriptures went viral. The incident occurred after an initiation ceremony into Buddhism was held on December 25. A case has been registered, and the probe is underway," the ASP told ANI. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Molested in Sagarpur by Man Posing As Police Officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)