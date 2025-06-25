New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) A group of men allegedly robbed an ice cream parlour in northwest Delhi's Tri Nagar to fund their Kanwar Yatra trip to Haridwar but splurged the money at clubs, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused -- Sumit, Vansh Gupta, and Sagar alias Piyush -- all in their twenties, were arrested from Keshav Puram area after the analysis of more than 50 CCTV footage, he claimed.

Also Read | CBSE Approves Twice-a-Year Board Exams for Class 10 From Academic Year 2026 To Enhance Their Scores in up to 3 Subjects if They So Desire.

According to the police statement, the robbery took place on the night of June 19 at an ice cream parlour located on the ground floor of the complainant's residence in Tri Nagar.

"The complainant, Dharmender, was closing his shop at around 11 pm when two masked men barged in. One of them, wearing a red cap, brandished a knife and threatened him, forcing him to sit down," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh in the statement said.

Also Read | GT4 European Series Race: Ajith Kumar to Participate in CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa 2025 Driver Parade.

The officer further said that the robbers allegedly looted Rs 43,000 in cash from the drawer, an iPhone 11, and even took a few ice creams from the freezer before fleeing on a motorcycle where another accomplice was waiting.

During investigation, the police team traced the escape route of the accused using CCTV footage, and nabbed the accused.

He said that during interrogation, the accused revealed they had planned the robbery to arrange money for Kanwar Yatra to Haridwar.

"However, the cash they managed to loot turned out to be far less than expected. Later, they abandoned their religious plan and instead splurged the money on visiting clubs and other leisure activities," read the statement.

Police said all three accused were unemployed and looking for easy money. The group had assumed they would secure a large amount through the robbery and will plan their Kanwar Yatra accordingly.

"Sumit and Vansh had no prior criminal records. Sagar, however, was previously involved in a gambling case registered at Khayala police station," it read.

The knife, the looted iPhone 11, a silver-coloured 'kada' (bangle) worn by one of the accused, the clothes worn during the crime, a black helmet and the motorcycle allegedly used in the robbery were recovered and further investigation is underway, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)