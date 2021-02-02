Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 2 (ANI): Three people have been arrested in connection with alleged sexual harassment and attack on a woman and her friends at a restaurant in Bendoorwell last week.

"On January 30, a girl and her friends were celebrating a birthday at a restaurant in Bendoorwell, when three boys barged into the restaurant and attempted to molest the girl. They also assaulted her friends with deadly weapons with the intention of killing them," Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Thrishool Salian (19), Santosh Poojary (19) and Dyanish Aran D'Cruz (18), the police said.

A case has been registered at Mangaluru East Police Station in this regard under sections 143, 147, 148, 324, 354, 307, 506 read with 149 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Indian Arms Act. (ANI)

