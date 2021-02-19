Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): Three terrorists have been arrested in connection with the attack on Krishna Dhaba located in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday.

The arrest was made within 48 hours of the attack, which police said was aimed at terrorising non-locals living in the Valley and disrupting tourist activity.

The terrorists belong to 'Muslim Jaanbaz Force', an offshoot of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Suhail Ahmad Mir, resident of Dangerpora Nowgam, Owais Manzoor Sofi, resident of Dangarpora and Vilayat Aziz Mir, a resident of Hanipora Wampora Pulwama.

The police said that the arrest of the trio and the recovery of weapon of crime (pistol) and grenade, along with other incriminating material including the bike used by them, within hours of attack is a big success for the Jammu and Kashmir police.

According to the Police, they attacked 'Krishna Dhaba' in Srinagar's Durganag area on Wednesday night when 24 foreign diplomats were visiting the union territory.

"They have confessed to the crime and FIR has been registered at Ram Munsi Bagh police station, Srinagar under relevant sections of law and further investigation is on," the J&K Police said.

"In its cowardly attempt to disrupt the ongoing peaceful atmosphere in the valley, LeT chose a soft target, a famous food outlet Krishna Dhaba and attacked its inmates to terrorise the non locals living in the valley and to disrupt the tourist activity which has seen an upsurge from past two months as the food outlet is very famous and popular among the tourists visiting the valley," the police said.

During the investigation, it was learnt that Vilayat was in contact with one Gazi, an active terrorist and trained him locally a month before. "He performed the recce of Dalgate Durganag area along with other terrorist associates ten days prior to the attack," it said.

On February 17, the trio on the bike of Suhail Ahmed Mir reached Krishna Dhaba and fired indiscriminately on the staff, injuring critically a person named Aakash Mehra. A case has already been registered in this regard under relevant sections of law and further investigation is on, police said. (ANI)

